Share
News
This still image from video by WPTV-TV shows emergency personnel surrounding a Cessna plane at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday. A passenger with no flying experience was able to land the plane safely with help of air traffic controllers after the pilot was too sick to handle the controls.
This still image from video by WPTV-TV shows emergency personnel surrounding a Cessna plane at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday. A passenger with no flying experience was able to land the plane safely with help of air traffic controllers after the pilot was too sick to handle the controls. (WPTV-TV via AP)

Passenger with Zero Flight Experience Successfully Lands Plane After Pilot Goes Down

 By The Associated Press  May 11, 2022 at 7:53am
Share

A passenger with no flying experience radioed an urgent plea for help when the pilot of a small plane suddenly fell ill off Florida’s Atlantic coast, and the passenger safely landed the plane with the help of air traffic controllers.

“I’ve got a serious situation here,” the man said Tuesday afternoon, according to audio on LiveATC.net, a website that broadcasts and archives air traffic controller communications.

“My pilot has gone incoherent. I have no idea how to fly the airplane.”

An air traffic controller in Fort Pierce, Florida, responded, asking if he knew the position of the single-engine Cessna 280.

“I have no idea. I can see the coast of Florida in front of me, and I have no idea,” the passenger said.

Trending:
On Same Day Florida Sen. Rick Scott Said Biden Is Unwell, Biden Calls Him the Senator from Wisconsin

According to Flight Aware, the plane had taken off earlier Tuesday from Marsh Harbour International Airport in the Bahamas.

As the plane flew over Florida, the controller, speaking calmly, told the passenger to “maintain wings level and try to follow the coast, either north or southbound.”

Twin controls enable a Cessna 280 to be steered from the passenger seat.

Minutes passed before controllers were able to locate the plane, which by then was heading north over Boca Raton.

Could you remain calm enough to land a plane if you had no experience?

Then the man’s voice seemed to fade, so the controller in Fort Pierce asked for the passenger’s cellphone number to enable controllers at Palm Beach International Airport to communicate with him more clearly.

Air traffic controller Robert Morgan, a 20-year veteran, took over at that point, talking the passenger down to a safe landing.

“Kudos to the new pilot,” one controller told him after the plane smoothly wheeled down the tarmac.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Rick Breitenfeldt confirmed that the pilot and passenger were the only two people aboard. The agency is investigating, he said in an email.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the pilot, and authorities did not release the identities of the pilot or the heroic passenger.

Related:
Congressman Unexpectedly Resigns Amid Misconduct Allegations

Morgan told WPBF-TV that he felt like he was in the right place at the right time.

“I knew the plane was flying like any other plane. I just had to keep him calm, point him to the runway and just tell him how to reduce the power so he could descend to land,” Morgan said.

“It felt really good to help someone.”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Passenger with Zero Flight Experience Successfully Lands Plane After Pilot Goes Down
Congressman Unexpectedly Resigns Amid Misconduct Allegations
Black Liberation Army Militant Convicted of 'Horrific' Murder of State Trooper to Be Freed on Parole
Judge Rules in Favor of Marjorie Taylor Greene in Her Re-Election Battle
Chuck Schumer Announces Date for Senate Abortion Vote
See more...

Conversation