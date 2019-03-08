SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Police: Puppy stabbed during break-in ‘getting lots of love’

In this recent photo provided by Darian Copp, Copp's black lab puppy named Jax, sits in New Hampshire. The 4-month-old dog was found stabbed during a break-in at a home in Middleton, N.H., on Thursday, March 7, 2019, but is recovering after surgery. (Darian Copp via AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 8, 2019 at 1:41pm
Modified March 8, 2019 at 1:52pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MIDDLETON, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say a 4-month-old puppy who was stabbed during a break-in at a home has had surgery and is recovering.

WMUR-TV reports police said no one was home during the burglary on Thursday in Middleton. When the residents came home, they found the black Lab named Jax with stab wounds to his chest and abdomen.

Police said Jax was taken to an emergency veterinarian in Portsmouth.

Andrea Dube is a supervisor at the Port City Veterinary Referral Hospital. Dube says that Jax is “in good spirits, taking it day by day, is in very stable condition and getting lots of love.”

Police are investigating.

TRENDING: ACLU Sides with Trump, McConnell Over First Major Legislation of Democratic Congress

___

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Alfa Romeo recalls vehicles; cruise control can go haywire
Arizona now oversees center where incapacitated woman raped
US regulators clear path for genetically modified salmon
Wrongful-death lawsuit filed on behalf of aborted embryo
Dorial Green-Beckham gets jail time in marijuana case
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×