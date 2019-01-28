SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Probe begins into cause of Dutch gas blast that injured 10

Authorities respond after a three-story home collapsed in The Hague, Netherlands on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. Police at the scene said a gas explosion was being explored as a possible cause of what tore off the home's front and demolished the dwelling in a residential neighborhood on Sunday. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

By AP Reports
at 3:14am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch authorities are investigating the cause of a gas explosion that blew the facade off an apartment building, injuring 10 people, including four who were rescued from under the rubble.

Firefighters and search-and-rescue teams using sniffer dogs freed the final person early Monday after he had spent some eight hours buried in the wreckage in a neighborhood of The Hague.

The Dutch city says that 27 apartments have been evacuated. The powerful blast on Sunday scattered broken glass over streets more than a block away and sent bricks crashing onto a car and a van parked in front of the building.

The Hague says eight of the injured were taken to hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not known.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.