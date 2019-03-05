SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Professional wrestler King Kong Bundy dead at age 61

By AP Reports
Published March 5, 2019 at 4:46am
Modified March 5, 2019 at 4:49am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

GLASSBORO, N.J. (AP) — Professional wrestler King Kong Bundy has died at age 61.

Promoter and longtime friend David Herro says Bundy died on Monday. Herro posted on Facebook : “Today we lost a Legend and a man I consider family.” The cause of death and other details were not disclosed.

Bundy, whose real name was Christopher Pallies, was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The 6-foot-4 (1.93 meters), 458-pound (208-kilogram) wrestler made his World Wrestling Federation debut in 1981.

He was best known for facing Hulk Hogan in 1986 in a steel cage match at WrestleMania 2, which Hogan won.

Bundy had guest appearances on the sitcom “Married…with Children.”

TRENDING: Massive Alligator Takes the Internet by Storm, Biologist Promises This Is Not a Hoax

He was planning to appear next month at WrestleCon in New York City.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Papa John’s, Schnatter reach settlement agreement
The Latest: Wife says French husband in IS died of wounds
As 2020 nears, pressure grows to replace voting machines
The Latest: Pakistan arrests key suspects in Kashmir attack
Killings of teens spark UK debate over rising knife crime
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×