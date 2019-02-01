Prosecutor: Man fakes fall for insurance money

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — Police have arrested a New Jersey man who they say faked a slip and fall at a business to get insurance money.

Prosecutors say the 57-year-old Randolph man was subcontracted to work at a company in Woodbridge when he faked the fall in 2018.

Authorities say surveillance video captured the man grabbing ice and throwing it on the floor before lying down. They say the man waited until he was discovered, and then he filed an insurance claim for hospital treatment.

The man was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with insurance fraud and theft by deception.

He is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 7.

