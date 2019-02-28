SECTIONS
Publishers ready plans for Mueller report books

FILE - In this June 21, 2017 file photo, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, arrives on Capitol Hill for a closed door meeting before the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington. On Thursday, Scribner and The Washington Post announced a joint project for an “instant” bound and e-book edition of special counsel Robert Mueller’s highly anticipated summation on alleged ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. Skyhorse Press also plans a book. Government reports are not copyrighted and can be released by multiple publishers. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

By AP Reports
Published February 28, 2019 at 9:33am
Modified February 28, 2019 at 9:34am
NEW YORK (AP) — If and when the Mueller report is released, publishers will have books ready.

On Thursday, Scribner and The Washington Post announced a joint project for an “instant” bound and e-book edition of special counsel Robert Mueller’s highly anticipated summation on alleged ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. Skyhorse Press also plans a book. Government reports are not copyrighted and can be released by multiple publishers.

Once Mueller turns in his findings, at a date still undetermined, Attorney General William Barr will decide what to make public.

Previous government releases have become best-sellers, including “The Starr Report” on President Bill Clinton, and the Warren Commission study on President John F. Kennedy’s assassination. The 9/11 commission report on the 2001 terrorist attacks received a National Book Award nomination in 2004.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

