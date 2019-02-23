SECTIONS
WJ Wire
R. Kelly due in Chicago court to face sex abuse charges

Singer R. Kelly's attorney Steve Greenberg speaks to the media after Kelly turned himself in to police Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Chicago. R. Kelly was taken into custody after arriving Friday night at a Chicago police precinct, hours after authorities announced multiple charges of aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims, including at least three between the ages of 13 and 17. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

By AP Reports
Published February 22, 2019 at 10:18pm
Modified February 22, 2019 at 10:20pm
CHICAGO (AP) — R&B singer R. Kelly is expected to appear in a Chicago court one day after being arrested and charged with aggravated sexual abuse.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced 10 counts Friday against the Grammy winner. She said the abuse dated back as far as 1998 and spanned more than a decade. The charges involved four victims, including at least three between the ages of 13 and 17.

Chicago police say Kelly was taken into custody after the 52-year-old singer surrendered Friday night. He was scheduled to be arraigned Saturday.

Kelly was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008 and has consistently denied any sexual misconduct, but he has been dogged for decades by allegations that he violated underage girls and women and held some as virtual slaves.

More of The Associated Press’ coverage of the investigations into R. Kelly can be found at:  https://www.apnews.com/RKelly .

