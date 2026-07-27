Mitch McConnell's Office Releases New Photo, Statement About Future

Sen. Mitch McConnell’s office released a photograph of him at a rehabilitation facility, indicating he may still be absent from the Senate at least for several weeks.

Congress usually takes an August recess, meaning even if the senator leaves the rehabilitation relatively soon, he would not be expected in Washington until after Labor Day weekend in September.

CNN’s Manu Raju posted on social media a statement, along with the picture, from Congress’s Office of Attending Physician, which read, “Senator McConnell continues his recovery from a fall at home in June. OAP physicians visit with the Senator every day, discussing all aspects of his rehabilitation care.

“Since his discharge from hospital care, he has maintained a strenuous course of physical therapy and rehabilitation, including multiple sessions a day designed to rebuild strength and reduce the risk of future falls. His bout with childhood polio continues to be a significant factor in his mobility. He is not yet medically cleared to leave the rehab facility and return to the office,” the statement said.

The post included a picture of McConnell with his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

New statement and photo released by Mitch McConnell’s office. Still recovering at rehab facility and will miss Fancy Farm this weekend. From Office of Attending Physician. “Senator McConnell continues his recovery from a fall at home in June. OAP physicians visit with the… pic.twitter.com/9sTwqJUHOV — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 27, 2026

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McConnell added, “I’m still working hard to get back to my full schedule of work in the Senate and in Kentucky, keeping up with intense physical therapy per my doctors’ orders. Unfortunately, that means I won’t be able to make it to Fancy Farm, Kentucky this Saturday.”

McConnell statement: “I’m still working hard to get back to my full schedule of work in the Senate and in Kentucky, keeping up with intense physical therapy per my doctors’ orders. Unfortunately, that means I won’t be able to make it to Fancy Farm, Kentucky this Saturday.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 27, 2026

The Hill reported that Fancy Farm, Kentucky, is the location of an annual picnic, which is the state’s premier political event. It is hosted by St. Jerome Catholic Church.

“There’s no place I’d rather be on the first Saturday in August than with the good people of western Kentucky, feasting on pork and mutton,” McConnell said in a statement shared by his office to The Hill.

“When I first attended forty-two years ago, Fancy Farm was a pretty lonely place to be a Republican. But, my, how times have changed. Today, western Kentucky is a conservative Republican sea of red. So I hate that I’ll miss the fun this year, but I’m sending my best wishes to the St. Jerome community for a successful picnic,” he added.

McConnell’s extended absence from the Senate since a medical incident at his home on June 14 has meant legislation has not been able to move out of the Senate Appropriations Committee, on which Republicans hold a 15-14 majority.

The Hill said, “Democrats have so far been opposed to advancing the annual spending bills until there is an agreement between Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) on the top-line spending targets for defense and nondefense programs.”

McConnell reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest at his Washington, D.C., home in June.

“A neighbor of McConnell told CNN that they opened their door to find commotion outside their home at around 8:30 a.m. on June 14, with two ambulances, a fire truck and Capitol Police officers blocking the entire street,” the outlet said.

CNN obtains new video showing Mitch McConnell reportedly being wheeled on a stretcher toward an ambulance outside his DC home on June 14 after suffering a medical emergency. McConnell has been absent for nearly a month with little updates from his office: pic.twitter.com/MCet47hC4f — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 10, 2026

“Videos taken by the neighbor show emergency responders wheeling a person on a stretcher toward an ambulance. The videos are shot from some distance, and the face of the person is not visible. Once in the ambulance, the person’s lower legs appear to be covered by an orange blanket, but feet are visible,” CNN added.

The person said that McConnell was wheeled out about 30 minutes after emergency vehicles first arrived.

Kentucky CBS affiliate WLKY-TV reported earlier this month that emergency dispatch audio from that day revealed that an advanced life support unit had responded to McConnell’s home.

“During the audio, the dispatcher also said that someone was ‘unconscious,’ and a medic could be heard saying, ‘CPR in progress,’ and asked the dispatcher to notify a supervisor,” KLKY said.

McConnell, 84, has served in the U.S. Senate since 1985 and is the longest-serving Senate party leader in U.S. history.

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