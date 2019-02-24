R. Kelly met underage girl while on trial for child porn

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

CHICAGO (AP) — While on trial for child pornography in 2008, R. Kelly still found time to talk to fans, give autographs and to meet an underage girl he later invited to his home.

That’s according to prosecutors who at a court hearing Saturday depicted the R&B star as manipulative and sometimes violent.

Other accusers included a girl who met Kelly at her 16th birthday party and a hairdresser who expected to braid the singer’s hair only to find that he wanted oral sex instead.

The accounts emerged as Kelly made his first court appearance since being accused of sexually abusing four people. The case could produce another #MeToo reckoning for a celebrity.

A judge set bond at $1 million, meaning the Grammy winner must post $100,000 to be released.

TRENDING: Top FBI Lawyer Strongly Believed Hillary Clinton Should Face Charges

___

Check out the AP’s complete coverage of the investigations into R. Kelly.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.