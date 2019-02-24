SECTIONS
R. Kelly met underage girl while on trial for child porn

ADDS NAMES OF LAWYERS - In this courtroom sketch, R&B singer R. Kelly, attorney Steve Greenberg and prosecutor Jennifer Gonzalez appears before Cook County Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr. at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 in Chicago. The judge has set Kelly’s bond at $1 million saying that the amount equals $250,000 for each of the four people he’s charged with sexually abusing. (AP Photo/Tom Gianni)

By AP Reports
Published February 23, 2019 at 10:09pm
CHICAGO (AP) — While on trial for child pornography in 2008, R. Kelly still found time to talk to fans, give autographs and to meet an underage girl he later invited to his home.

That’s according to prosecutors who at a court hearing Saturday depicted the R&B star as manipulative and sometimes violent.

Other accusers included a girl who met Kelly at her 16th birthday party and a hairdresser who expected to braid the singer’s hair only to find that he wanted oral sex instead.

The accounts emerged as Kelly made his first court appearance since being accused of sexually abusing four people. The case could produce another #MeToo reckoning for a celebrity.

A judge set bond at $1 million, meaning the Grammy winner must post $100,000 to be released.

Check out the AP’s complete coverage of the investigations into R. Kelly.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

