Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is tackled by Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn during the first half of an NFL football game in Las Vegas on Sept. 22.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is tackled by Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn during the first half of an NFL football game in Las Vegas on Sept. 22.

Raiders Trade All-Pro Wide Receiver Davante Adams: Report

 By The Associated Press  October 15, 2024 at 7:35am
The New York Jets have agreed to terms to acquire disgruntled wide receiver Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders, reuniting him with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, two people with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The Jets are sending a conditional third-round pick in next year’s draft that could become a second-rounder, but it is pending a physical, one of the people told the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the teams didn’t announce the deal.

NFL Network was the first to report the trade.

The 31-year-old Adams immediately boosts a Jets offense that has been inconsistent through the first part of the season. The three-time All-Pro joins Garrett Wilson to give Rodgers two No. 1-caliber wide receivers to throw to, complementing fellow receivers Mike Williams, Allen Lazard and Xavier Gipson, tight end Tyler Conklin and running backs Breece Hall and Braelon Allen.

Adams, who missed the Raiders’ last three games with a hamstring injury, told the team he wanted out of Las Vegas — and the team was willing to accommodate his request.

And now he’s back with Rodgers, the quarterback with whom he enjoyed eight seasons of success catching passes from in Green Bay.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
