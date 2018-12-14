SECTIONS
Republican drops recount request in Maine congressional race

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2018, file photo, U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin, R-Maine, speaks at a news conference in Augusta, Maine. Poliquin, who has disputed his loss in the first ranked-choice congressional race in U.S. history is dropping his request for a recount. Poliquin challenged the system in federal court, and a judge ruled against him on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. He also requested the recount, which has been taking place in Augusta. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)

By AP Reports
at 10:32am
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Republican incumbent is dropping his request for a recount after losing the first congressional election in U.S. history held under a system by which voters rank candidates in order of preference.

Rep. Bruce Poliquin lost to Democratic State Rep. Jared Golden in November. Poliquin challenged the system in federal court, and a judge ruled against him Thursday. He also requested a recount, which has been taking place in Augusta.

Poliquin tweeted Friday that he believe it’s important to end the recount, in part because of the coming holidays. He also says he’s still evaluating the possibility of appealing the judge’s decision on the constitutionality of the candidate-ranking system.

Poliquin says there are still “unanswered questions” on the use of the new method, which is often called ranked choice voting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

