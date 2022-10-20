Parler Share
News
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the White House on July 27. Kirby on Thursday told reporters that Iran has sent personnel to Crimea.
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the White House on July 27. Kirby on Thursday told reporters that Iran has sent personnel to Crimea. (AP / Susan Walsh)

Russian Drone Strikes on Crimea Supported by Iranian Ground Troops, US Says

 By The Associated Press  October 20, 2022 at 11:02am
Parler Share

The White House said Thursday that Iranian troops are “directly engaged on the ground” in Crimea supporting Russian drone attacks on Ukraine’s power stations and other key infrastructure. It is troubling evidence of Tehran’s deepening role assisting Russia as it exacts suffering on Ukrainian civilians just as cold weather sets in.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that Iran has sent a “relatively small number” of personnel to Crimea, a part of Ukraine unilaterally annexed by Russia in contravention of international law in 2014, to assist Russian troops in launching Iranian-made drones against Ukraine. Members of a branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were dispatched to assist Russian forces in using the drones, according to the British government.

The revelation of the U.S. intelligence finding comes as the Biden administration seeks to mount international pressure on Tehran to pull back from helping Russia as that country bombards soft Ukrainian civilian targets with the help of Iranian-made drones.

The Russians in recent days have increasingly turned to the Iranian-supplied drones, as well as Kalibr and Iskander cruise missiles, to carry out a barrage of attacks against Ukrainian infrastructure and non-military targets.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s president, said this week that Russian forces have destroyed 30 percent of his nation’s power stations since Oct. 10.

Trending:
Watch: Donna Brazile Loses it After Chris Christie Hits Her with Facts on Jan. 6 Committee

Kirby said, “The information we have is that the Iranians have put trainers and tech support in Crimea, but it’s the Russians who are doing the piloting.”

Kirby added that the Biden administration was looking at imposing new sanctions on Tehran and would look for ways to make it harder for Iran to sell such weapons to Russia.

The United States first revealed this past summer that Russia was purchasing Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles to launch against Ukraine. Iran has denied selling its munitions to Russia.

White House officials say international sanctions, including export controls, have left the Russians in a bind as they try to restock ammunition and precision-guided munition stocks that have been depleted during the eight-month-old war. As a result, Russia has been forced to turn to Iran as well as North Korea for weaponry.

Should the U.S. continue to financially support Ukraine?

Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, told reporters that military officials “wouldn’t be surprised” if the Russians sought more drones from Iran “given their situation.”

Zelenskyy said last week that Russia had ordered 2,400 drones from Iran.

U.S. officials believe Iran might have deployed military personnel to assist the Russians in part because of the Russians’ lack of familiarity with the Iranian-made drones. Declassified U.S. intelligence findings showed that Russians faced technical problems with the drones soon after taking delivery of them in August.

“The systems themselves were suffering failures and not performing to the standards that apparently the customers expected,” Kirby said. “So the Iranians decided to move in some trainers and some technical support to help the Russians use them with better lethality.”

The Biden administration released further details about Iran’s involvement in assisting Russia’s war at a sensitive moment. The administration has levied new sanctions against Iran over the brutal crackdown on anti-government protests spurred by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in Iranian security custody.

Related:
US General Makes Extremely Rare Visit to 1 of America's Greatest Weapons While Putin Cozies Up to Iran

Morality police had detained Amini last month for not properly covering her hair with the Islamic headscarf, known as the hijab, which is mandatory for Iranian women. Amini collapsed at a police station and died three days later. Police said she died of a heart attack and was not mistreated.

Meanwhile, at the United Nations this week, Ukraine accused Iran of violating a Security Council ban on the transfer of drones capable of flying 180 miles.

Britain, France and the United States strongly back Ukraine’s contention that the drones were transferred to Russia and violate a 2015 U.N. Security Council resolution that endorsed the nuclear deal between Iran and six nations — the U.S., Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany — aimed at curbing Tehran’s nuclear activities and preventing the country from developing a nuclear weapon.

The White House spoke out about Iranian assistance to Russia as Britain on Thursday announced new sanctions on Iranian officials and businesses accused of supplying the drones.

“These cowardly drone strikes are an act of desperation,” British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement. “By enabling these strikes, these individuals and a manufacturer have caused the people of Ukraine untold suffering. We will ensure that they are held to account for their actions.”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Russian Drone Strikes on Crimea Supported by Iranian Ground Troops, US Says
US General Makes Extremely Rare Visit to 1 of America's Greatest Weapons While Putin Cozies Up to Iran
Andrew Cuomo Lamely Uses 1st Episode of Podcast to Play Victim, 'Was Canceled Culture'
Woman Allegedly Unleashes Unusual Weapon on Deputies, Wields Bee Hive to Fight Eviction Notice
US Takes the War on Drugs to Mexico - Sanctions Mexicans Linked to Powerful Drug Cartel
See more...

Conversation