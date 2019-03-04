SECTIONS
Ryan Adams’ UK and Ireland tour canceled

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2015 file photo, singer Ryan Adams poses for a portrait in New York. Singer Ryan Adams’ upcoming tour of the United Kingdom and Ireland is canceled. SJM Concerts says full refunds to ticketholders from authorized outlets will be processed by the end of the day Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. The cancellation comes after The New York Times recently reported sexual misconduct allegations about Adams from women and his ex-wife singer Mandy Moore. Adams has denied the accusations. (Photo by Dan Hallman/Invision/AP, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 4, 2019 at 7:22am
Modified March 4, 2019 at 8:52am
NEW YORK (AP) — Singer Ryan Adams’ upcoming tour of the United Kingdom and Ireland is canceled following reports of psychological abuse and sexual misconduct.

The cancellation comes after The New York Times recently reported the misconduct allegations against Adams made by multiple women, including his ex-wife Mandy Moore. Seven women have claimed Adams offered to help them with their music careers but then turned things sexual, sometimes becoming verbally abusive. Adams has denied the accusations.

SJM Concerts says full refunds to ticketholders from authorized outlets will be processed by the end of the day Monday. Purchasers should allow time for the transaction to appear in their accounts.

The 44-year-old musician’s tour was scheduled to begin March 30.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

