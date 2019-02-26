SECTIONS
Sedaris, Rankine among new arts academy inductees

This combination of photos shows, from left, Pulitzer prize-winning author Edward P. Jones, U.S. Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey, author Suzan-Lori Parks, composer, singer, and performer Meredith Monk and poet-playwright Claudia Rankine, who are among the newest inductees into the American Academy of Arts and Letters. (AP Photo)

By AP Reports
Published February 26, 2019 at 7:30am
Modified February 26, 2019 at 7:32am
NEW YORK (AP) — David Sedaris, Claudia Rankine and Meredith Monk are among the new inductees into the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

On Tuesday, the academy announced 11 new members, including the Pulitzer Prize winners Suzan-Lori Parks, Edward P. Jones, Stacy Schiff and Natasha Trethewey. The academy also voted in five foreign honorary members, among them the Canadian-born British novelist Rachel Cusk.

The academy is an honor society founded in 1898. It has 240 core members, in the categories of books, music and art. New members are voted in after previous ones die. Members who died over the past year include Philip Roth, Donald Hall and Ursula K. Le Guin.

