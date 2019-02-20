SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Serbian PM’s gay partner gives birth to baby boy

In this photo taken on Monday, April 23, 2018, Serbia's Prime Minister Ana Brnabic gestures, at the Serbian Parliament building in Belgrade, Serbia. The office of Serbia's openly gay Prime Minister Ana Brnabic says her partner has given birth to a baby boy. A brief statement says the delivery on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 went well and both the mother, Milica Djurdjic, and the baby are "doing fine." (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

By AP Reports
Published February 20, 2019 at 11:34am
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic’s office announced Wednesday that her partner has given birth to a baby boy.

The delivery on Wednesday went well and both the mother, Milica Djurdjic, and the baby are “doing fine,” a brief statement said.

Brnabic became Serbia’s first ever female and gay prime minister in 2017, a surprise move in the Balkan country, where gay people often face harassment and attacks.

Brnabic and Djurdjic have attended public events together such as concerts or exhibition openings.

Serbia has not legalized gay marriages but reportedly could soon introduce same-sex partnership as part of changes aimed at bringing the country closer to European Union membership.

Brnabic, a U.S. and U.K.-educated business and marketing professional, is an ally of Serbia’s populist President Aleksandar Vucic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

