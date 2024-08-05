Share
News

Simone Biles Suffers Costly Balance Beam Fall, Misses Out on Medal

 By The Associated Press  August 5, 2024 at 3:41am
Share

No medal for Simone Biles on the balance beam this time.

The American gymnastics star slipped and fell off the apparatus at the end of her acrobatic series during the Paris Games’ beam finals Monday, denying her an opportunity to add to the bronzes she won on the event at the 2016 and 2020 Games.

Wearing a blue-and-white leotard featuring over 5,000 crystals, Biles was more than halfway through her set when she couldn’t quite keep her balance.

The 27-year-old hopped off the beam and onto the mat while thousands inside a packed Bercy Arena — including NFL great Tom Brady — let out an audible “ohhh.”

Trending:
Embattled Olympic Boxer Warns Viewers Who Are Angry Over Fights with Female Opponents - 'It Can Destroy People'

Biles received a score of 13.100, tied with U.S. teammate Sunisa Lee for fifth.

There was an extended wait for her score to post.

At one point, Biles rolled her eyes in seeming annoyance knowing she wasn’t going to finish on the medal stand.

Alice D’Amato of Italy took the gold with a score of 14.366. Zhou Yaqin of China earned silver with a 14.100, just ahead of bronze medalist Manila Esposito of Italy. Italy, which won silver behind the U.S. in the team competition, had never medaled on beam before.

Lee’s hopes for a gold on beam she’s long coveted ended in the middle of her routine when she fell during the end of her acro series, just like Biles did a few minutes later.

The 21-year-old Lee will still leave Paris with three medals just months after she was bedridden while trying to navigate a pair of chronic kidney-related diseases.

While Lee’s Olympics are over, Biles is also in the floor final later Monday, an event where she’s never lost a major international competition, including a gold in Rio do Janeiro eight years ago.

“We were both just kind of annoyed just because we know what we’re capable of,” Lee said. “We weren’t able to get it done today, but she still has floor and she’s the G.O.A.T., so she’ll be amazing.”

Related:
Sept. 11 Families Cheer Restoration of Death Penalty Option After Biden Admin Tried to Give Prison Time to Terror Mastermind

There is plenty of history on the line for Biles in what could be the last competition of her career.

Biles has 10 medals in her Olympic career, including seven golds. A medal in the floor final would tie her with Czechoslovakia’s Vera Caslavska for the second-most medals by a female gymnast in Olympic history, trailing only former Soviet Union great Larisa Latynina’s 18.

Biles has stayed relatively quiet on what lies ahead for her beyond the Paris Games, though she did nudge the door open a little for a possible return when the Olympics shift to Los Angeles.

“Never say never,” Biles said after claiming her second Olympic vault title on Saturday.

She wryly added: “Next Olympics are at home. So you just never know.

“I am getting really old.”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Simone Biles Suffers Costly Balance Beam Fall, Misses Out on Medal
Sept. 11 Families Cheer Restoration of Death Penalty Option After Biden Admin Tried to Give Prison Time to Terror Mastermind
US Rolls into Olympic Quarterfinals as No. 1 Seed, Top Puerto Rico 104-83 in Group Finale
Warren Buffett Surprises Apple With Multi-Billion Dollar Investment Slash
Florida Deputy Killed and 2 Officers Wounded in Ambush Shooting, Police Say
See more...

Conversation