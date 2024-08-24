Share
News

Search and Rescue Crews Enter Second Day Scouring Grand Canyon as Missing Hiker Fails to Turn Up

 By The Associated Press  August 24, 2024 at 10:28am
Share

SUPAI, Ariz. (AP) — Search and rescue crews at Grand Canyon National Park were searching for an Arizona woman nearly two days after she was swept into a creek during a flash flood, the woman’s sister said on social media Saturday.

Chenoa Nickerson of Gilbert, Arizona, was hiking in Havasu Creek, about a half-mile (800 meters) from where it meets up with the Colorado River, when the flash flood struck Thursday in the early afternoon.

The National Park Service said the 33-year-old stayed overnight at a campground near the village of Supai on the Havasupai reservation, deep in a gorge off the Grand Canyon.

The flood trapped several hikers in the area above and below Beaver Falls, one of a series of usually blue-green waterfalls that draw tourists from around the world to the Havasupai Tribe’s reservation. The area is prone to flooding that turns its iconic waterfalls chocolate brown.

Other hikers made it to the village, about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from the campground, where they awaited a helicopter ride. Gov. Katie Hobbs has activated the Arizona National Guard, including Blackhawk helicopters, to help evacuate hikers from the village.

Trending:
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Hit With Huge Backlash After Liking Pro-Trump Post, Drops Bomb on 'Haters' Trying to Cancel Her

Tamara Morales, a sister to the missing hiker, noted the National Guard deployment and praised rescue crews with the National Park Service for “navigating incredibly dangerous terrain with extremely limited methods of communication while leaving no stone unturned.”

“We are profoundly grateful for you and fully acknowledge that you are currently defying the impossible,” Morales said on Facebook. She did not respond directly to direct messages.

The Havasupai Tribe’s reservation is one of the most remote in the continental U.S., accessible only by foot, mule or helicopter. The Tribal Council closed the steep, winding trail that leads to the reservation after the flooding and asked visitors with permits through Sunday not to come.

“We kindly ask for your patience as we see to the health and safety of the tourists and the Tribal members,” the tribe’s tourism department said on its Facebook page.

Have you ever been to the Grand Canyon?

Morales posted a photo of her smiling sister at the base of steep desert river canyon, dressed in athletic clothing worn when she disappeared, with what appeared to be an electronic wristwatch or fitness device on her wrist.

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Search and Rescue Crews Enter Second Day Scouring Grand Canyon as Missing Hiker Fails to Turn Up
NASA Not Willing to Risk Return Trip on Boeing Capsule, Tells Astronauts to Wait for a Ride Home with SpaceX
Popular Online Retailer Admits Cases of Child Labor Found in Its Supply Chain
Multiple Secret Service Agents on Administrative Leave, Barred from Investigative or Protective Work
Federal Judge Rules Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend, Not Faulty Warrant, Is the Legal Cause of Her Death
See more...

Conversation