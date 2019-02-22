SECTIONS
Smollett’s character off ‘Empire’ for end of season

By AP Reports
Published February 22, 2019 at 8:30am
Modified February 22, 2019 at 8:34am
CHICAGO (AP) — The producers of the TV show “Empire” say Jussie Smollett’s character will be removed from the final two episodes of this season.

The announcement Friday comes after Smollett was charged with felony disorderly conduct for filing a false police report. Police say he faked a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago because he was unhappy with his salary and wanted to promote his career.

“Empire” Executive Producers Lee Daniels, Danny Strong, Brett Mahoney, Brian Grazer, Sanaa Hamri, Francie Calfo and Dennis Hammer released a statement saying Smollett’s character, Jamal, was being removed from the final two episodes of the season “to avoid further disruption on set.”

“Empire” is filmed in Chicago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

