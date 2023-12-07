Share
Son of US Senator Involved in Deadly Crash During Police Chase

 By The Associated Press  December 7, 2023 at 9:16am
The 42-year-old son of North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer crashed into a North Dakota sheriff’s vehicle during a police chase, pushing it into a deputy and killing him, according to authorities and the Republican senator’s family.

Ian Cramer, of Bismarck, was arrested and jailed following Wednesday’s crash, and charges are pending, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said in a news release. The name of the Mercer County deputy who was killed has not been released, and the sheriff’s office didn’t immediately respond to a Thursday voicemail seeking further information.

“We ask the public for prayers for the lost officer’s family and colleagues who serve us every day and are grateful for all they do for us,” Kevin Cramer said in a statement.

The first-term senator wrote that his son “suffers from serious mental disorders, which manifest in severe paranoia and hallucinations.” Earlier Wednesday, Ian Cramer insisted on “going to his brother Ike,” who died in 2018, according the statement, which didn’t further explain what that meant. As a result, the senator’s wife, Kris Cramer, took her son to the Sanford Health emergency room in Bismarck.

When Kris Cramer got out of the family’s Chevrolet Tahoe, Ian Cramer got into the driver’s seat and drove off, the senator said. His daughter tracked the SUV through a cellphone and alerted the authorities.

Bismarck police were called to the hospital around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday due to damage to an overhead door of the hospital emergency department’s ambulance bay, the police department said in a news release. Officers learned Kris Cramer had brought Ian Cramer there due to him “exhibiting mental health issues.”

While parked in the ambulance bay, “Ian got into the driver’s seat and allegedly rammed the doors of the bay and fled the scene,” police said.

Bismarck police began an investigation into theft of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief and will forward their reports and documents to the county prosecutor’s office, the department said in a news release.

The highway patrol said a Mercer County deputy saw Ian Cramer and the SUV in the town of Hazen. Ian Cramer fled and, during the chase, crashed at around 6 p.m. into an unoccupied Mercer County Sheriff’s vehicle that was parked on the side of a state highway near Hazen, said Mark Schmitt, chief deputy for Mercer County.

A deputy was standing behind the parked vehicle and preparing to deploy a tire deflation device to end the chase. The impact of the crash pushed the vehicle into the deputy, killing him.

Ian Cramer was taken to a hospital in Hazen and then to the Mercer County Jail in Stanton.

Kevin Cramer was elected to the Senate in 2018 after serving three terms in the House. In addition to Ian and Ike, Cramer and his wife have one other son, two daughters and six grandchildren, according to a biography on Cramer’s Senate web page.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Conversation