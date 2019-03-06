SECTIONS
South Korea proposes clear-air project with China

A couple wearing masks ride a bicycle as the cityscape is covered with a thick haze of fine dust particles in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. South Korean Environment Ministry issued emergency fine dust reduction measures on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

By AP Reports
Published March 5, 2019 at 8:11pm
Modified March 5, 2019 at 8:16pm
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in has proposed a joint project with China to use artificial rain to clean the air in Seoul, where an acute increase in pollution has caused alarm.

Moon also on Wednesday instructed government officials to quicken the retirement of old coal-burning power plants.

Seoul has been struggling to tackle the rise in air pollution that experts have linked to China’s massive industrial activity and emission from South Korean cars.

Fine dust levels in South Korea have hit new highs over the past week, leaving people wearing masks while commuting under thick-gray skies online users have compared to the scenes of the movie “Wall-E.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

