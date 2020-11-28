Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Suspect at Large After Deadly California Black Friday Mall Shooting

Police stand outside a mall after a shooting that left one person dead and another critically injured on Nov. 27, 2020, in Sacramento, California.Paul Kitagaki Jr. / The Sacramento Bee via APPolice stand outside a mall after a shooting that left one person dead and another critically injured on Nov. 27, 2020, in Sacramento, California. (Paul Kitagaki Jr. / The Sacramento Bee via AP)

By The Associated Press
Published November 27, 2020 at 11:07pm
P Share Print

A shooting at a Sacramento mall on Friday killed one person and left another with life-threatening wounds and police were looking for the attacker, authorities said.

Shots were reported shortly after 6 p.m. at Arden Fair Mall, police spokesman Karl Chan said.

One person was found dead at the mall and another was found at a bank outside of the mall and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, fire officials told KPIX-TV.

The crowded mall was evacuated in the midst of Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Police later said the suspect had fled.

TRENDING: PA Judge Makes Major Decision That Halts Vote Certification

“We can confirm at this point that this does appear to be an isolated incident and not the result of an active shooter,” Chan said at a news conference.

Other details of the shooting weren’t immediately released, but Chan urged people who may have witnessed the shooting to come forward and said the mall’s security camera footage will be examined by homicide detectives.

“We do know that the mall does have a pretty robust surveillance footage,” he said.

Gun assaults and homicides have surged in the California capitol, as well as in Los Angeles and other cities. About 40 homicides have been reported this year.

“We are deeply concerned by the increase in gun violence in Sacramento and other cities during the pandemic, and have supported increasing our efforts to reach young people at risk,” Mayor Darrell Steinberg tweeted.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Suspect at Large After Deadly California Black Friday Mall Shooting
Wisconsin County Announces Results of Recount After Uncovering Hundreds of Ballots
Dem Congressman Ousted After 1 Term as GOP Picks Up Another California House Seat
Lawmakers Get Into Fistfight, Throw Pig Guts on Parliament Floor
Sen. Susan Collins Defies Pollsters, Big-Budget Democrats To Cruise to Victory in Maine
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×