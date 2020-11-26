Login
Teen Rioter's Attack on Police Officer Leads to Unexpected Friendship

@PoliceOne / TwitterA Miami police officer who was attacked by a teenage protester has become one of his biggest supporters and mentors months after the incident. (@PoliceOne / Twitter)

By Kaylee Greenlee
Published November 26, 2020 at 1:44am
A Miami police officer who was attacked by a teenage protester has become one of his biggest supporters and mentors months after the incident, the Miami Herald reported Friday.

Michael Marshall, 17, hit Miami police officer Raymon Washington with a skateboard during a protest that descended into violence on June 10, the Herald reported.

Now, Washington frequently attends Marshall’s high school football games and sits with the teen’s family. The two often talk about football, family and life.

“I was that kid — high school athlete, wanted to go to college. Had offers on the [table]. I was like, I don’t want to screw this kid up. If I can change one life, and that’s it, then that’s it,” Washington said.

Marshall and Washington met in a conference room at the Miami-Dade Children’s Courthouse on Oct. 12.

Washington was apprehensive about the meeting, but when they sat down together he gave Marshall his personal cell phone number, offered him rides to and from football practice, and offered to help him find a tutor.

Marshall hadn’t personally interacted with police or ever been to a protest before he was arrested, according to the Herald. He didn’t know any of the other protesters, and he arrived alone after his mother dropped him off.

Protesters vandalized statues of Christopher Columbus and Juan Ponce de León, and clashes broke out between the demonstrators and law enforcement.

Marshall hit Washington over the head with his skateboard as Washington fought with a protester, the Herald reported.

He turned himself in after police received an anonymous tip that it was Marshall who had attacked Washington.

Marshall said he was filled with remorse after the incident.

“When I was going home, I looked around and realized this took a hard curve and it wasn’t for me,” Marshall said.

Marshall faces charges of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, but prosecutors will drop all charges if he completes probation.

He was granted a plea deal including probation until his 19th birthday and volunteer hours at the Miami Police Department.

“I should have been dead three times this year,” Washington said. “For some reason, God was like, you’re here for a reason.”

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Kaylee Greenlee
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







