Share
News

Suspected Tornado Derails 43 Train Cars in US Heartland

 By The Associated Press and    August 29, 2024 at 10:19am
Share

Tornadic winds knocked nearly four dozen train cars off a track in North Dakota, part of a storm system that spurred reports of five tornadoes across the Dakotas.

BNSF Railway spokesperson Kendall Sloan said a train was stopped due to a tornado warning Wednesday night near the town of Steele, North Dakota, when high winds caused 43 empty coal cars to derail.

No one was hurt, and no hazardous materials were in the cars, Sloan said in an email. BNSF cleanup crews were at the site on Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Bismarck, North Dakota, confirmed on Thursday that a tornado touched down near Steele around 8 p.m. Wednesday. The agency said another tornado touched down at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday southwest of Selfridge, North Dakota, on the Standing Rock Tribal Nation.

The weather service said three potential tornadoes also were reported in north-central South Dakota on Wednesday night. No injuries were reported. Survey crews were still working to confirm if damage in South Dakota was from tornadoes.

Trending:
Ukraine Hit with Devastating Loss After Key Soldier Dies in American-Made Aircraft: Report

While bad weather was generally moving out of the Dakotas, severe thunderstorms were possible Thursday in Minnesota and parts of Iowa and Wisconsin, the weather service said.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Steelworkers Vow to Keep 'US Steel US Owned' as Foreign Giant Gobbles Up American Industry
Suspected Tornado Derails 43 Train Cars in US Heartland
World Health Organization Announces Gaza Fighting Will Be Paused for Vaccine Administration
Postmaster General Urges Americans to 'Vote Early' if Using Mail-in Ballots
Iran Defies International Demands, Stockpile of Near Weapons-Grade Uranium Growing
See more...




Community Outraged as Cop Who Shot Family Pup in Front of Young Kids Is Found to Be Behind the Death of Another Dog
Ukraine Hit with Devastating Loss After Key Soldier Dies in American-Made Aircraft: Report
Watch: Trump Drops Hammer on Kamala Harris, Says 'She's Not Very Smart' as Media Tries Making Interview Easier on Her
Dem Fury Over Trump's Arlington Photo Should Be Silenced by the Biden Ad That Just Resurfaced
Absolute Failure: FBI Audit Reveals Just How Badly the Group Still Bungles Child Sex Abuse Cases
See more...

Conversation