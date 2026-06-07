Trans Pedophile Who Made Sadistic Porn with His Daughter, 7, Demands Freedom to Conduct Nude Occult Rituals in His Women's Prison

Here’s a sentence most of us wish didn’t have to be written to reflect reality: A mentally ill man who thinks he’s a woman demands the ability to practice the occult naked in prison, where he was sent after sexually abusing his own child.

Reduxx reported May 9 that Matthew Volz — he now goes by the name Marina, believing himself to be a woman — is serving a 25-year prison sentence for human trafficking, aggravated sexual assault, conspiracy, and endangering the welfare of a child.

The conviction stems from a period in which he and a group of some of the vilest hell spawn on this Earth took his daughter from her mother in Oregon to New Jersey, where the girl was tortured and abused on camera to create child sex abuse material.

Judge Peter Tober mentioned the use of neck collars, and cage, and sex toys, saying, “If this was not heinous, cruel, and depraved, I don’t know what is.”

According to the Reduxx report, both Volz and his transgender co-defendant, a man who goes by the name of Ashely Romero and also claimed to be a woman, somehow wound up in the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women after their conviction.

In 2023, Volz filed suit against the New Jersey Department of Corrections, arguing that his “religious freedoms” were being violated as a Wiccan. He complained his request to have a “Witch’s Garden” to grow “sacred herbs” was denied, as was his desire to perform rituals outside, either nude or in a cloak.

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Reduxx reported that representatives of the Department of Corrections have been negotiating with Volz, who also demanded to be designated the Wiccan religious leader at the prison. He also wants to marry Romero.

How much more depraved can this individual get, short of murder?

A convicted sex offender who viciously used his own daughter for his perversions is now kept among female inmates. Tax dollars go toward keeping him there while he’s allowed to embrace his demonic nonsense of a faith.

Although Volz’s politics aren’t abundantly clear, would anyone in their right mind guess he’s a MAGA conservative?

Feminine, warped, evil men like this always fall on the left side of the political spectrum.

Last week, The Post Millennial’s Andy Ngo reported that a Florida Atlantic University “queer activist,” 21-year-old Christian Joseph “C.J.” Walden of Boynton Beach, Florida, was caught trying to meet a 13-year-old for sex outside a Home Depot.

In addition to serving in FAU’s House of Representatives as the Ways and Means chair, Walden also worked as editor-in-chief of an LGBT newspaper, OutFAU.

He had also previously testified at the Florida State Capitol against the removal of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion practices.

Reduxx reported Volz had also been active in similar activities when he was the president of Clark College Queer Association in 2017.

For years, members of the left tried to reassure the public that “we aren’t coming for your kids” as they practiced debauchery, sodomy, and self-mutilation.

The criminal record says otherwise.

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