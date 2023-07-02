Share
Israeli authorities inspect the remains of what the Israeli military said is a Syrian anti-aircraft rocket that exploded in the air, in the town of Rahat, Israel, on Sunday.
Israeli authorities inspect the remains of what the Israeli military said is a Syrian anti-aircraft rocket that exploded in the air, in the town of Rahat, Israel, on Sunday. (AP)

Syrian Arms Detonate Over Holy Land, Israel Conducts Air Raids

 By The Associated Press  July 1, 2023 at 9:40pm
Israel carried out airstrikes on areas near the Syrian city of Homs early Sunday, causing material damage but no casualties, the Syrian military said in a statement.

A Syrian anti-aircraft missile exploded over Israeli territory, the Israeli military said, prompting another round of strikes.

Syrian state media quoted an unnamed military official as saying the air defenses shot down some of the missiles fired by Israeli warplanes flying over neighboring Lebanon.

Israeli authorities did not comment on the airstrike on Homs. But the military said one of the Syrian air defense missiles exploded over Israeli territory without causing any damage. Israeli police said the rocket’s remains landed in the southern Israeli city of Rahat.

In response to the rocket, Israeli jets struck the air defense battery from where the anti-aircraft rocket was launched. The military said it also struck other targets, without elaborating.

Israel, which has vowed to stop Iranian entrenchment next door, has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets in government-controlled parts of neighboring Syria in recent years, but it rarely acknowledges them.

The last suspected Israeli airstrike on Syria was on June 14, near the capital Damascus that left one soldier wounded.

Israel has also targeted the international airports in Damascus and the northern Syrian city of Aleppo several times over the past few years, often putting it out of commission.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

