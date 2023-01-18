Parler Share
News
Sports
Jessica Pegula
Jessica Pegula of the U.S. plays a forehand return to Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 18, 2023. (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake / AP Photo)

Tennis Star with Unusual Connection to the Buffalo Bills Shows Support for Damar Hamlin During Australian Open Match

 By The Associated Press  January 17, 2023 at 11:24pm
Parler Share

Pro tennis player Jessica Pegula has Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on her mind — and his No. 3 jersey number on her outfit — at the Australian Open.

Pegula, whose parents own the NFL’s Bills and the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres, is wearing a white screen-printed patch with Hamlin’s uniform number on her black skirt while she competes at the year’s first Grand Slam tournament.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field when he collapsed after making a tackle during a game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2.

He spent more than a week in the hospital, part of that time in critical condition, before being able to go home.

“I definitely wanted to do something,” Pegula said Wednesday after reaching the third round at Melbourne Park with a 6-2, 7-6 (5) victory over Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Trending:
Biden's Got Big Trouble: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Issues Powerful Statement as Governor

“We were kind of figuring out what the Bills and the Sabres were doing, just as far as what was the message. I knew they would probably do something and what message were they trying to send. It ended up being kind of the ‘3’ was the symbol,” said Pegula, a 28-year-old who was born in New York and now is based in Florida.

“I just thought it would be cool to put on my outfit here. I thought it would be a fun way to kind of connect with the team and then also just show my support,” she said.

“I felt like it was such a global event.”

Pegula reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open each of the past two years, equaling her best result at any Grand Slam tournament.

Do you think Damar Hamlin will return to football?

She is currently a career-best No. 3 in the rankings — a coincidence that drew some reactions Pegula found amusing.

“I saw someone tweet that: ‘Why would you put your ranking on your skirt?’ I’m, like, ‘No, that’s not why,’” Pegula said with a laugh.

She said she watched the Bills’ win over the Miami Dolphins in the wild-card round on TV before playing her first match in Melbourne.

Buffalo’s next playoff game is Sunday against the visiting Bengals.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Search History of Missing Woman's Husband Gives Investigators Major Clues
Microsoft Axes Thousands of Employees on Same Day CEO Appears with Klaus Schwab at Davos
Experts Sound the Alarm as New Numbers Show Tumbling Retail Sales: 'There Are Cracks Appearing'
Tennis Star with Unusual Connection to the Buffalo Bills Shows Support for Damar Hamlin During Australian Open Match
White House Gives Vague Defense for Limited Disclosures About Classified Document Discovery
See more...

Conversation