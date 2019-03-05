SECTIONS
The Latest: California won’t charge police in Clark killing

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra leaves leaves the Calvary Christian Center after meeting with SeQuette Clark, Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. Becerra is expected later today to announce the results of his criminal investigation into the shooting death of Clark's son, Stephon Clark, by Sacramento police officers last year. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

By AP Reports
Published March 5, 2019 at 1:07pm
Modified March 5, 2019 at 1:38pm
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the California attorney general’s decision on whether to charge officers who killed an unarmed black man last year (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

California’s attorney general says a nearly yearlong investigation shows that Sacramento police believed they were in danger when they fatally shot an unarmed black man who refused commands and moved toward officers with something in his hand.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra said at a news conference Tuesday that he won’t charge two officers in the killing of 22-year-old Stephon Clark last year.

Becerra has emphasized the need for changes and called Clark’s death a “devastating loss.” He met with Clark’s mother before announcing his decision.

He says Clark had broken car windows and a neighbor’s sliding glass door and refused police orders to stop and show his hands.

After the officers’ chased him into his grandparents’ backyard, Becerra says Clark moved closer to police with what officers believed to be a gun. That’s when they opened fire.

Investigators found only a cellphone.

___

12:05 p.m.

California’s attorney general won’t charge two Sacramento police officers who shot and killed an unarmed black man last year.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s announcement Tuesday follows a prosecutor’s finding that the two officers broke no laws when they shot 22-year-old Stephon Clark.

Officers Terrance Mercadal and Jared Robinet say they mistakenly thought Clark was approaching them with a gun after he ran into his grandparents’ backyard as police investigated vandalism.

Investigators found only a cellphone.

Clark’s killing prompted intense protests last year in California’s capital city and demonstrations nationwide.

Clark’s family and black leaders urged Becerra to reach a different conclusion than the local prosecutor.

That decision this weekend renewed protests and has increased support for changing the state’s legal standard for when police can kill.

___

9:50 a.m.

California’s attorney general is preparing to announce whether his office will file criminal charges against two Northern California police officers who shot and killed Stephon Clark last year.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra will announce his decision Tuesday.

It follows Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert’s announcement Saturday that the officers broke no laws when they shot the 22-year-old Clark.

Officers Terrance Mercadal and Jared Robinet say they thought Clark was approaching them with a gun.

They were pursuing him in response to calls about someone breaking windows.

Investigators found only a cellphone. Clark was shot in his grandparent’s backyard.

Clark’s family and black community leaders have urged Becerra to reach a different conclusion.

More than 80 people were arrested Monday night during a protest following Schubert’s decision.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







