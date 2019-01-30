The Latest: Goodell: extra official won’t fix NFL’s issues

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on Super Bowl 53 (all times EST):

1:40 p.m.

Commissioner Roger Goodell says adding an extra official isn’t the answer to all the league’s issues.

It’s “one more human who will make mistakes like the rest of us,” he said.

Goodell said “I would be comfortable” if, after reviewing the issues, no changes were made to the NFL rules as a result of missed call at the end of the Saints-Rams game.

1:35 p.m.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says San Diego is not an option for the Raiders next season, and that the hope is they will stay in the Bay Area.

The team is headed to Las Vegas for 2020, but litigation between the team and the city of Oakland has potentially left the Raiders without a home for next year.

Goodell said Raiders owner Mark Davis is taking the lead on the issue, but offered no specifics as to where the team might play.

1:25 p.m.

Roger Goodell’s message to New Orleans fans: I feel your pain.

But don’t get your hopes up for change.

In speaking about the missed pass-interference call that might have cost the Saints a trip to the Super Bowl, the commissioner said the competition committee will certainly consider changing the rules to allow recourse for a blatant non-call.

But Goodell said league decision-makers have long been opposed to having flags thrown by a replay official or someone in New York, and changing that dynamic would be a big obstacle to overcome.

“Are there solutions for this?” Goodell said. “That’s what they committee needs to focus on: What are the solutions and what are the unintended consequences?”

The commissioner said he never heeded the call from some Saints of stepping in and reversing the result of the NFC championship game.

“Absolutely not,” Goodell said.

He cited a part of the NFL rulebook that said the commissioner could not use his authority to overturn results based on routine errors and judgment calls.

There had been calls from New Orleans for Goodell to step in and overturn the result based on his power to step in when egregious mistakes have been made.

1:15 p.m.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league will keep focusing on opportunities to create a deeper pool of minority coaching candidates.

At his State of the League news conference Wednesday, Goodell lauded the NFL’s Rooney Rule, designed 20 years ago to ensure minorities get interview chances when head-coaching opportunities come available.

An Associated Press analysis of coaching staffs for the 2018 season found only four minorities in the stepping-stone positions of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

