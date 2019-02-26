SECTIONS
The Latest: Panel approves subpoena for family separations

In this Feb. 19, 2019, photo, Josh Rubin demonstrates in front of the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children in Homestead, Fla. House Democrats are laying the groundwork to subpoena Trump administration officials over family separations at the southern border. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

By AP Reports
Published February 26, 2019 at 8:35am
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Congress and family separations at the border (all times local):

10:33 a.m.

House Democrats voted to subpoena Trump administration officials over family separations at the southern border.

The subpoenas will be the first issued in the new Congress as House Democrats have promised to hold the administration aggressively to account.

The Oversight Committee voted Tuesday to compel the heads of Justice, Homeland Security and Health and Human Services to issue documents on family separations, including the age and gender of each child separated. Chairman Elijah Cummings says he’s been trying to get information for seven months and has received nothing.

More than 2,700 children were separated from their parents at the border last year. An internal watchdog report recently found that thousands more children than previously thought could have been separated.

Cummings said the separations were a “national emergency.”

__

12:17 a.m.

House Democrats are laying the groundwork to subpoena Trump administration officials over family separations at the southern border.

The Oversight Committee will vote Tuesday on whether to authorize subpoenas to the heads of Justice, Homeland Security and Health and Human Services. With Democrats as a majority the authorization is expected, but it’s still not clear whether the subpoenas will actually be served.

If they are, they would be some of the first issued in the new Congress. House Democrats have promised to hold the administration aggressively to account.

More than 2,700 children were separated from their parents at the border last year. An internal watchdog report recently found that thousands more children than previously thought could have been separated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

