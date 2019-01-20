The Latest: Trump’s offer seems to face hard sell in Senate

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the partial government shutdown (all times local):

9:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump is lashing out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for rejecting his proposal to exchange temporary protections for some immigrants for $5.7 billion for his border wall.

Trump’s reaction came in a series of Sunday morning tweets. He’s accusing Pelosi and other Democrats of putting politics ahead of security and claims, without evidence, Pelosi “has behaved so irrationally & has gone so far to the left that she has now officially become a Radical Democrat.”

Pelosi and other Democrats have rejected Trump’s latest proposal and remain opposed to the idea of building a wall along the southern border with Mexico.

The shutdown that has left hundreds of thousands of workers without paychecks is now in its fifth week.

___

8:30 a.m.

The Senate’s majority leader says he’ll take action this coming week on President Donald Trump’s proposal to end the partial government shutdown.

But Trump’s plan seems to stand little chance of getting the 60 votes needed to move ahead in the GOP-controlled the Senate even as Sen. Mitch McConnell pushes it.

Trump has offered to extend temporary protections for young people brought to the U.S. illegally and for those who fled disaster zones. In exchange the president wants the Democrats to vote in favor of $5.7 billion for the wall he seeks between the U.S. and Mexico.

Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, a Democrat seen by White House as a possible partner on immigration negotiations, says he won’t support it. And Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, another key centrist, says she’ll study the details of the president’s plan. She isn’t saying whether she’d vote for it.

___

12:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump calls it a commonsense compromise, but Democrats are labeling his proposal to end the government shutdown a “nonstarter.”

At issue is Trump’s offer to extend temporary protections for young people brought to the U.S. illegally and for those who fled disaster zones. In exchange the president wants the Democrats to vote in favor of $5.7 billion for the wall he seeks between the U.S. and Mexico.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer is accusing Trump of “more hostage-taking.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Trump’s proposal contains initiatives already rejected by Democrats.

Despite the uphill battle Trump’s proposal faces in Congress, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he’ll take action on the proposal in the Senate this coming week. McConnell calls it a fair compromise for ending the shutdown.

