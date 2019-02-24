SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Thousands march to honor slain Russian opposition leader

Demonstrators, with flags of different opposition movements and portraits of Boris Nemtsov, march in memory of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. Thousands of Russians took to the streets of downtown Moscow to mark four years since Nemtsov was gunned down outside the Kremlin. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

By AP Reports
Published February 24, 2019 at 8:33am
Modified February 24, 2019 at 8:37am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MOSCOW (AP) — Thousands of people have marched in central Moscow to commemorate Russian opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, who was killed four years ago.

Nemtsov was shot on Feb. 27, 2015 as he walked along a bridge near the Kremlin. The killing was a harsh blow to Russians opposed to President Vladimir Putin, depriving them of a charismatic and energetic leader.

Activist Nataliya Gryaznyevich said at Sunday’s march that “Nemtsov was a very colorful political figure.” She said his death “left an empty hole in politics.”

An officer in the security forces of Chechnya’s Kremlin-backed leader Ramzan Kadyrov was convicted of firing the shots that killed Nemtsov and received a 20-year prison term. Four other men convicted of being involved in Nemtsov’s slaying received 11 to 19 years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Thousands march to honor slain Russian opposition leader
Hawaiian seeks additional flights to Tokyo’s Haneda airport
Syrian state news: Mine left by Islamic State group kills 20
Trump projects optimism before second North Korea summit
Spain: 2 dead when small plane crashes north of Madrid
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×