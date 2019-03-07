SECTIONS
Town calls for hefty fine, jail time for barking dog owners

By AP Reports
Published March 7, 2019 at 5:02am
Modified March 7, 2019 at 5:13am
SADDLE RIVER, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey town is putting some bite in an ordinance that could result in hefty fines and even jail time for owners of barking dogs.

The Saddle River council is amending a one-sentence noise rule by placing time restrictions that would prohibit dogs from barking, howling or yelping for more than 20 minutes between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. or for more than 15 minutes between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Violators would face a fine of up to $1,000, up to 90 days or up to 90 days of community service.

Saddle River Borough Administrator Jerry Giaimis says there was one incident in particular that prompted the change. He says he couldn’t elaborate on what the incident was.

A vote is scheduled for March 18.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

