Trump Admin, State GOP Officials Urge Conservative Supreme Court To Ax Obamacare

Republican elected officials and the Trump administration are advancing their latest arguments to get rid of the Affordable Care Act.

By The Associated Press
Published November 9, 2020 at 10:04pm
A week after the 2020 election, Republican elected officials and the Trump administration are advancing their latest arguments to get rid of the Affordable Care Act.

In arguments scheduled for Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear its third major fight over the 10-year-old law, popularly known as “Obamacare.”

Republican attorneys general in 18 states and the administration want the whole law to be struck down.

California is leading a group of Democratic-controlled states that is urging the court to leave the law in place.

The case comes to a court that now has three justices appointed by President Donald Trump: Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, who joined the court late last month to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The three Trump appointees have never ruled on the substance of the health care law.

The case turns on a change made by the Republican-controlled Congress in 2017 that eliminated the penalty for not having health insurance. Without the penalty, the law’s mandate to have health insurance is unconstitutional, the GOP-led states argue.

If the mandate goes, they say, the rest of the law should go with it because the mandate was central to Obamacare’s passage.

The argument could well turn on the legal doctrine of severability, the idea that the court can excise a problematic provision from a law and allow the rest of it to remain in force. The justices have done just that in other rulings in recent years.

Do you think the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional?

In the first big Obamacare case in 2012, Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas voted to strike down the whole law.

Justices John Roberts, Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor have voted to uphold it.

A decision is expected by late spring.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
