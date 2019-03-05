SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Trump aims to stem vet suicide with outreach, local grants

President Donald Trump speaks to the National Association of Attorneys General, Monday, March 4, 2019, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

By AP Reports
Published March 5, 2019 at 8:54am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s administration is seeking to stem the number of veteran suicides with a plan to boost outreach by awarding grants to community programs.

Trump is signing an order Tuesday that directs his agencies to develop the plan within 12 months.

A new task force will look to create a grant system similar to the Housing and Urban Development-VA Supportive Housing program, which provides funding to state and local programs. It will also aim to better coordinate research on suicide across agencies.

Currently, about 20 veterans die by suicide each day, nearly twice the rate among the civilian population. Officials say about 14 of those 20 were not under VA care, pointing to a need for improved outreach.

The White House did not indicate expected costs of the program.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







California AG to announce Clark investigation results
Proposed order on campus speech follows wave of complaints
Counterterror police examine 3 explosive devices in London
AP Interview: Czech PM praises Trump ahead of meeting
Mendoza to work for Mets while remaining an ESPN broadcaster
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×