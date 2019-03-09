SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Trump budget will seek funds for border wall, Space Force

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson walk from Marine One to board Air Force One at Lawson Army Airfield, Fort Benning, Ga., Friday, March 8, 2019, en route Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., after visiting Lee County, Ala., where tornados killed 23 people. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

By AP Reports
Published March 8, 2019 at 7:32pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will be making a significant request for border wall funds and seeking money to start up Space Force as a new branch of the military in the White House budget being released next week.

That’s according to an administration official who was unauthorized to discuss the document ahead of its release and spoke on condition of anonymity.

For the first time, Trump plans to stick with the strict spending caps imposed years ago, even though lawmakers have largely avoided them with new budget deals. That will likely trigger a showdown with Congress.

The official says the president’s plan promises to balance the budget in 15 years.

Trump will seek $750 billion for defense, while cutting non-defense discretionary spending by 5 percent, the official says.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Trump budget will seek funds for border wall, Space Force
Judge rules against NCAA in federal antitrust lawsuit
Judge extends authority to more families separated at border
Molina plays for 1st time this spring, Ohtani plays catch
California man learns he’s dying from doctor on robot video
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×