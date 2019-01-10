Trump: Didn’t know about allegations Manafort shared polling

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he did not know anything about allegations his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, shared polling data during the 2016 presidential campaign with a business associate accused of having ties to Russian intelligence.

Trump took questions Thursday on the South Lawn before leaving for an event at the southern border.

When a reporter asked about Manafort, Trump said: “No, I didn’t know anything about it.”

Asked if he thought special counsel Robert Mueller’s final report should be made public, Trump said: “We’ll have to see. There’s been no collusion whatsoever. We’ll have to see.”

The allegation against Manafort, which surfaced in a court filing, marked the first time prosecutors have accused him of sharing election-related information with Russian contacts. Mueller is investigating Russian meddling in the campaign.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.