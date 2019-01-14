Trump heads to farm convention after Air Force 1 delay

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is on his way to Louisiana after a mechanical issue delayed Air Force One’s departure from Washington.

Trump is traveling to New Orleans on Monday to address the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 100th annual convention.

The White House says the Air Force One maintenance crew needed to reset an indicator light on the customized Boeing 747 that was being used for the trip.

Trump remained aboard the aircraft during the delay. Air Force One was airborne after about a half hour.

After he returns to Washington, Trump will welcome the NCAA football champion Clemson Tigers to the White House.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.