Joe Biden said Wednesday that President Donald Trump was the country’s “first” racist president.

The Democratic presidential nominee’s comments came during a virtual town hall organized by the Service Employees International Union.

When a questioner complained of racism surrounding the coronavirus outbreak and mentioned the president referring to it as the “China virus,” Biden responded by blasting Trump and “his spread of racism.”

“The way he deals with people based on the color of their skin, their national origin, where they’re from, is absolutely sickening,” the former vice president said.

Biden says Trump is America’s first racist president: “We’ve had racists, and they’ve existed, they’ve tried to get elected president. He’s the first one that has.” pic.twitter.com/BbOG3GgXvq — The Recount (@therecount) July 22, 2020

“No sitting president has ever done this. Never, never, never. No Republican president has done this. No Democratic president. We’ve had racists, and they’ve existed. They’ve tried to get elected president. He’s the first one that has.”

Biden also suggested that Trump is using race “as a wedge” to distract from his mishandling of the pandemic.

Many presidents — including the nation’s first, George Washington — owned slaves.

The name of the country’s 28th president, Woodrow Wilson, will be removed from Princeton University’s public policy school after recent protests against institutional racism and police brutality.

Wilson, who served in the early 20th century, supported segregation and imposed it on several federal agencies.

At a White House briefing later Wednesday, Trump responded to a question about Biden’s comments by pointing to his administration’s efforts passing criminal justice reform legislation and expanding opportunity zones, as well as the low unemployment numbers for minority groups before the coronavirus outbreak.

“I’ve done more for black Americans than anybody with the possible of exception of Abraham Lincoln,” the president said.

“Nobody has even been close.”

Trump: I’ve done more for Black Americans than anybody with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln. Nobody has even been close. pic.twitter.com/jiROJXa3sA — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) July 22, 2020

Katrina Pierson, a senior adviser for Trump’s reelection campaign, said in a statement that ”no one should take lectures on racial justice from Joe Biden.”

Biden has vowed that, if elected, he will begin addressing so-called institutional racism within his first 100 days of taking office.

