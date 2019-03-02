SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Trump rouses right with prediction of a big 2020 win

By AP Reports
Published March 2, 2019 at 10:34am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — President Donald Trump has told an appreciative audience of conservatives that he’ll win re-election in 2020 and by a bigger margin than his 2016 victory.

He’s rehashing his outsider campaign that overcame long odds and a crowded field of established politicians to claim the White House over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

When he made his prediction of a second term, the crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference responded with chants of “USA, USA, USA.”

Trump is praising the conservative movement, saying “Our movement and our future in our country is unlimited.”

As he looks back to 2016, the president is describing himself as “probably more of a conservative than a Republican,” but says people just didn’t understand that.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Trump rouses right with prediction of a big 2020 win
JetBlue black history display honored convicted killer
Official: Taliban target army corps, killing 23 soldiers
50 years after it opened, Alabama music studio plans a party
Elie Saab banishes gray skies, channels ’70s in Paris
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×