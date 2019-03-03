UK foreign secretary says ‘last chance’ for peace in Yemen

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

CAIRO (AP) — Britain’s foreign secretary is waring of a collapse of peace deals in Yemen, saying that “we are now in the last chance saloon.”

Jeremy Hunt made his comments on Sunday during a visit to the southern city of Aden, the first to Yemen by a Western foreign minister since the start of the conflict in 2015.

He says the peace process in Yemen “could be dead within weeks if we do not see both sides sticking to their commitments in Stockholm.”

Yemen’s internationally recognized government and Houthi rebels agreed to a cease-fire in Hodeida in December, as well as a prisoner exchange that has yet to take place. Both sides have traded accusations of hindering the deals.

Yemen has been embroiled in a stalemated war since March 2015.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

