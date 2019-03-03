SECTIONS
UK foreign secretary says ‘last chance’ for peace in Yemen

By AP Reports
Published March 3, 2019 at 8:26am
CAIRO (AP) — Britain’s foreign secretary is waring of a collapse of peace deals in Yemen, saying that “we are now in the last chance saloon.”

Jeremy Hunt made his comments on Sunday during a visit to the southern city of Aden, the first to Yemen by a Western foreign minister since the start of the conflict in 2015.

He says the peace process in Yemen “could be dead within weeks if we do not see both sides sticking to their commitments in Stockholm.”

Yemen’s internationally recognized government and Houthi rebels agreed to a cease-fire in Hodeida in December, as well as a prisoner exchange that has yet to take place. Both sides have traded accusations of hindering the deals.

Yemen has been embroiled in a stalemated war since March 2015.

