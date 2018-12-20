UK lawmakers head off on break with Brexit decision looming

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers are heading off for a holiday break with visions of Brexit dancing in their heads, and a big decision to make.

Parliament breaks up Thursday for a 17-day Christmas recess, with no decision on whether to approve the government’s divorce deal with the European Union.

Prime Minister Theresa May postponed a vote on the deal last week to avert heavy defeat. It has been rescheduled for the week of Jan. 14, but opposition remains strong across the political spectrum.

Amid the impasse, Britain and the EU have triggered plans to try to limit the economic chaos if Britain leaves the bloc on March 29 with no deal.

The government hopes the prospect of a disruptive Brexit will persuade lawmakers to vote for May’s deal when they come back.

