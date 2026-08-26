Share
Commentary
Dolly Parton holds her guitar outside of Dollywood in 1993 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
Commentary
Dolly Parton holds her guitar outside of Dollywood in 1993 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. (Ron Davis / Getty Images)

Remembering an American Icon: Dolly Parton's Death Reminds Us That We Can Still Find Common Ground

 By Johnathan Jones  August 26, 2026 at 7:06am
Share

Dolly Parton was one of us, whether we are from the South, fans of country music, or rich or poor.

In fact, the tributes to her after her passing show us that she was the best of America and one of our last truly unifying figures.

She came from a tiny cabin in the Tennessee mountains and became one of the most recognizable entertainers in the world, and there isn’t a more American story than that.

She was born in 1946 in abject poverty, and she was never embarrassed by where she came from.

Parton might have escaped being poor, but she never escaped the people whose influence drove her to not only lift up her family, but the area where she was raised.

At age 80, she died not far away in Nashville on Tuesday, prompting President Donald Trump to order the country’s flags lowered for a week to mourn her.

Anything less than that order would do a disservice to someone who was so wholly American.

Were you a fan of Dolly Parton?

Trump said of Parton, “Very sad to report that Dolly Parton, one of the greatest Country singers, and far beyond, EVER, has just passed away.”

He added, “This is a true loss for millions of people. There has never been anyone like her, and never will. In her honor, I am lowering the American flag throughout the United States for a one week period beginning tonight at 6:00PM. Rest in Peace, Dolly! The World loves you.”

Even the morally bankrupt Marxists over at the Democratic Socialists of America mourned the “Jolene” singer:

Related:
Fans Furious After Jelly Roll Goes on Vulgar Rant Against Trump on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Tuesday evening, the left-wing rapper Eminem shared a letter Parton wrote to him several years ago, even though the two had never met:

The country crooner was full of goodwill and humility.

She spent a career writing about struggle, family, her faith, heartbreak, and working for a paycheck in songs that clicked with people nationwide and across generations.

If you weren’t a fan of Country Music, you somehow still knew Dolly. If someone ever claimed there was no such thing as American culture, you never needed to invoke any other name than hers.

Through her good nature and background, she knew all of America, or at the very least, she made an attempt to.

She turned down multiple Presidential Medal of Freedom awards from Trump and former President Joe Biden because she didn’t want people to perceive her as being partisan.

In a world where we so often wish our celebrities would shut up and sing, act, or dribble, she truly walked the walk in that regard.

“I am not political, and I refuse to get caught up in political things,” Parton said in a 2020 USA Today interview.

The singer walked this planet for 80 years, died a beloved figure, and went to be in the arms of her Creator alongside her late husband, with nothing left on the table.

In those eight decades, she managed to balance beauty and humility, glamour and grit, and being a symbol for everyone in some way without ever losing her trademark down-to-earth spirit.

We all lost a true American icon this week — one who will never be replaced, replicated, or successfully imitated.

Aside from the records and the hits, Dolly’s legacy might just be a reminder that there are still some things all Americans have in common, despite the divisive times in which we live.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




Remembering an American Icon: Dolly Parton's Death Reminds Us That We Can Still Find Common Ground
Trump-Endorsed Mazzei Wins Tight GOP Gubernatorial Primary in Oklahoma
Family Sues Six Flags After 22-Year-Old Dies from Roller Coaster Injuries
DHS: Pedophiles, Drug Traffickers, And Other Thugs Among 162 Illegal Haitians Deported Home After TPS Ends
Lindsay Clancy's Murder Trial Is a Litmus Test for America's Moral Compass – Countless Women Have Failed It
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , ,

Conversation