US ambassador calls for replacing Ukrainian official

KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — The U.S. ambassador in Ukraine has called on Kiev to replace a senior anti-corruption official.

In a speech Tuesday, Marie Yovanovitch called on Ukrainian officials to fire the special anti-corruption prosecutor, Nazar Kholodnytsky, who has been implicated in coaching suspects how to avoid corruption charges.

Yovanovitch’s remarks came several days after Ukraine’s Constitutional Court struck down a law against officials enriching themselves, which raised concerns about the Ukrainian government’s resolve to fight endemic corruption.

When the new government came into power five years ago, it pledged to fight corruption and even set up several anti-corruption bodies to do that. This, however, did not produce any tangible results.

