US communities reach out to homeless as liver disease surges

In this Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 photo Worcester Police officer Angel Rivera, right, returns a license to an unidentified man as Rivera asks if he has been tested for Hepatitis A at the entrance to a tent where the man spent the night in a wooded area, in Worcester, Mass. Dan Cahill, City of Worcester sanitary inspector, walks behind center. The city was hit hard when recent hepatitis A outbreaks across the country started sickening and killing homeless people and illicit drug users. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

By AP Reports
Published March 12, 2019 at 5:04am
Modified March 12, 2019 at 5:07am
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Outbreaks of hepatitis A are popping up across the U.S. among people who are homeless and inject illicit drugs.

Many communities have struggled to contain the liver-damaging disease, some were able to curb outbreaks quickly through outreach efforts.

One of the relative success stories is Worcester, Massachusetts. The gritty industrial city has a long and difficult history with hepatitis outbreaks.

But this time, health officials worked with partner organizations and built relationships with the people who are most in danger. Hundreds of people have been vaccinated since the fall, and the outbreak seems to be on its last legs.

Health officials say that kind of outreach is a best hope for ending the national wave of cases.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

