US, South Korean diplomats attend NKorea talks in Sweden

HELSINKI (AP) — Sweden says diplomats from South Korea and the U.S. will attend “small-format” talks in the Nordic country with a North Korean colleague along with “a small group of international experts.”

Swedish Foreign Ministry spokesman Buster Mirow Emitslof told The Associated Press on Sunday that Lee Do-hoon of South Korea and Steve Biegun, U.S. special envoy for North Korea negotiations, will meet with North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, who arrived Friday in Sweden.

The talks are hosted by the Swedish government and SIPRI, or the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, an international think-thank.

The ministry disclosed no venue or schedule of the meeting. Swedish news agency TT said the talks take place at a conference center on Lake Malaren northwest of Stockholm, lasting until Jan. 22.

