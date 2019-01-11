Volkswagen sets new full-year sales record in race for No 1

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German automaker Volkswagen has posted another annual sales record by selling 10.83 million cars in 2018 as new SUV models boosted deliveries.

The Wolfsburg-based maker of Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, Skoda and other brand name cars beat its 2017 record of 10.74 million cars. Sales rose in the U.S., China, Europe and South America.

In 2017, Volkswagen contested the title of world’s biggest carmaker with the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, which claimed the title with 10.6 million and said Volkswagen should not have counted trucks. The alliance announces 2018 figures later this month

Marketing head Christian Dahlheim said the company overcame troubles getting cars certified under new emission rules in Europe.

He called it “a great result” even though the company no longer sets unit sales records as a primary business goal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.