Walmart is getting rid of greeters, worrying the disabled

In this April 21, 2018 photo provided by Rachel Wasser, Walmart greeter John Combs works at a Walmart store in Vancouver, Wash. Combs, who has cerebral palsy, and other greeters with disabilities are threatened with job loss as Walmart transforms the greeter position into one that’s more physically demanding. Combs was devastated and then angered by his impending job loss. (Rachel Wasser via AP)

By AP Reports
Published February 27, 2019 at 12:46pm
As Walmart moves to phase out its familiar “greeters” at some 1,000 stores nationwide, disabled workers who fill many of those jobs say they’re being unfairly targeted.

Walmart told greeters around the country last week that their positions would be eliminated on April 26 in favor of an expanded, more physically demanding “customer host” role. To qualify, they will need to be able to lift heavy objects and perform other physical tasks.

That comes as a heavy blow to greeters with cerebral palsy, spina bifida and other disabilities. Now Walmart, America’s largest private employer, is facing a backlash as customers rally around some of the chain’s most highly visible employees.

Walmart says it is striving to place greeters in other jobs at the company, but workers with disabilities are worried.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

