Warriors draft first woman player into NBA 2K esports league

Chiquita Evans smiles after being selected as the 56th pick overall by the Warriors Gaming Squad at the NBA 2K League draft Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in New York. Evans is the first woman selected in the esports league. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

By AP Reports
Published March 5, 2019 at 7:14pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Chiquita Evans has become the first woman drafted into the NBA 2K League.

Evans is a former college and semipro basketball player who began playing the video game competitively when her career was derailed by injuries. She was selected in the fourth and final round of Tuesday night’s draft at Barclays Center by Warriors Gaming, operated by the NBA’s Golden State Warriors.

She will earn $33,000 to $37,000 per season as one of the league’s 126 pro players. She was most recently a trainer at a Planet Fitness in Louisville, Kentucky, but no more. “It changes everything,” she said.

Word of her selection traveled fast. Warriors coach Steve Kerr was asked about it prior to a game against Boston and said, “That’s really cool that she’s passionate and inspired and broke a barrier.”

