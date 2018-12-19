Will Harvey Weinstein charges stick? Judge to rule

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge is weighing whether to dismiss Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault case or send it to trial.

Judge James Burke is expected to rule Thursday after a flurry of court filings in which Weinstein’s lawyers say the case has devolved into chaos and prosecutors say there’s ample evidence to move forward.

The 66-year-old Weinstein is due in court for the hearing.

Weinstein and his lawyers have been on a fierce campaign to convince the judge to throw out the case.

They’ve seized on allegations of unscrupulous police work and put forth a witness who says his rape accuser pressured her to corroborate her story.

Weinstein is charged with raping a woman he knew in a hotel room and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman.

Weinstein denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

