Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills warms up before playing the Kansas City Chiefs prior to the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt / Getty Images)

Watch: Special Needs NFL Fan Stunned When MVP Josh Allen Recognizes Him

 By Ole Braatelien  July 26, 2025 at 11:10am
A die-hard Buffalo Bills fan with cerebral palsy lit up when the team’s quarterback, Josh Allen, recognized him at Bills training camp in Pittsford, New York, on Wednesday.

Special Olympics New York was attending the first day of the training camp as Allen walked near the stands and signed autographs, WKBW-TV in Buffalo reported.

At one point, Allen stopped to talk with one beaming fan whom he clearly recognized.

“Hey! What’s up dude? How are you doing?” Allen said, hugging the fan. “It’s good to see you. I’m doing great!”

“I literally was like, ‘You’re not going to know who I am,’” the fan said.

“Yes I am! I couldn’t forget you, brother. How’s the golf game going?” Allen said.

The exchange continued a few moments longer before Allen moved on to sign more autographs.

“Have a good one!” Allen said, fist bumping him.

Evidently, the fan was Nathan Forrestel, a celebrity in his own right.

Forrestel is an avid golfer and social media influencer known on TikTok and Instagram as “@natethegolfguy.”

Forrestel has more than 34,000 followers on TikTok and over 44,000 on Instagram.

“I’m Nate. I play golf and talk about the bills!!” Forrestel’s TikTok bio reads.

While it is unclear how Forrestel and Allen met, they are both sponsored by OnCore Golf, a custom golf ball company.

@natethegolfguy Par 4!!!! #foru #golftok #golftiktok #tigerwoods #3wood #3woodgolf #fypdongggggggg #forupage#fypp #fypage #oncoregolf #golfcourselife #golfviral #fyp #cerebralpalsy #golfcourse #fypgolf #betterthenmost #fypgolfers #fypgolftikrok #fypgolfer #fypシ゚viral #foryou #foryoupage #fypp a#missiles #bombsaway #golfdrivers #golftok #foru #tigerwoods #golftiktok #par4 @The Fox Valley Club ♬ I Had Some Help – Post Malone

Born with cerebral palsy, doctors gave Forrestel only a few days to live, WKBW-TV reported in 2022.

“If I didn’t have CP and could sit still, I would actually get a tattoo of ‘72 hours,’ because that’s my ‘lifespan,’ but apparently I’m 22,” Forrestel told the news outlet.



Forrestel was three years old when he began watching Tiger Woods play golf on television.

When Forrestel graduated high school, he thought about going to college, but decided instead to follow his passion.

He started recording his golf games but never imagined the success he would eventually achieve.

“Follow your dreams, because I did and I want to do this, and there’s nothing you can say to stop me. Nothing,” Forrestel said.

Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien, a writer for The Western Journal since 2022, earned his bachelor's from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




